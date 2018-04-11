George A. Lopez Sells 7,894 Shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Stock

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director George A. Lopez sold 7,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.71, for a total value of $1,947,528.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 494,025 shares in the company, valued at $121,880,907.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ICUI traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.65. 63,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,253. The stock has a market cap of $5,099.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.36. ICU Medical has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $265.27.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $1.94. ICU Medical had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $370.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 286.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that ICU Medical will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ICU Medical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,879,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $406,052,000 after purchasing an additional 62,605 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,684,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $312,989,000 after buying an additional 251,793 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 560,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,217,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 432,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,122,000 after buying an additional 14,537 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,434,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICUI. BidaskClub upgraded ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein for use in hospitals and ambulatory clinics.

