BidaskClub Upgrades Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) to Strong-Buy

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, March 17th.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on GERN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,931,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,059,184. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.50, a P/E ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 2.29.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Geron had a negative net margin of 2,621.22% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Geron will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Geron by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Geron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Geron by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Geron by 573.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 86,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Geron by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 79,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.89% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “BidaskClub Upgrades Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) to Strong-Buy” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/geron-gern-lifted-to-strong-buy-at-bidaskclub-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Geron

Geron Corporation (Geron) is a biopharmaceutical company, which supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, Imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies by Janssen Biotech, Inc (Janssen). The Company is engaged in the development of therapeutic products for oncology. Using its nucleic acid chemistry, Geron designed Imetelstat to be an oligonucleotide that binds with high affinity to the ribonucleic acid (RNA) template of telomerase, thereby directly inhibiting telomerase activity.

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.