Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €74.00 by JPMorgan Chase

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) received a €74.00 ($91.36) target price from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GXI. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($79.01) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($67.90) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. equinet set a €75.00 ($92.59) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a €68.00 ($83.95) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €68.17 ($84.16).

GXI traded down €0.20 ($0.25) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €67.60 ($83.46). 107,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,925. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €59.97 ($74.04) and a 1 year high of €78.25 ($96.60).

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Plastics & Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

