Independent Research set a €7.00 ($8.64) price objective on Gerry Weber International (ETR:GWI1) in a research note released on Friday, March 16th. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GWI1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.00 ($8.64) price target on shares of Gerry Weber International and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Gerry Weber International in a report on Friday, November 17th. Commerzbank set a €7.00 ($8.64) price target on shares of Gerry Weber International and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. equinet set a €8.50 ($10.49) price target on shares of Gerry Weber International and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.90 ($10.99) price target on shares of Gerry Weber International and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.06 ($11.19).

GWI1 stock traded up €0.13 ($0.16) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €7.96 ($9.83). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,154. Gerry Weber International has a 12 month low of €7.76 ($9.58) and a 12 month high of €14.19 ($17.52).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gerry Weber International (GWI1) PT Set at €7.00 by Independent Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/gerry-weber-international-gwi1-pt-set-at-7-00-by-independent-research-updated-updated-updated-updated.html.

Gerry Weber International Company Profile

GERRY WEBER International AG operates as a fashion and lifestyle company. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and HALLHUBER segments. The company engages in the design, production, wholesale, and retail of ladies wear products. It offers knitwear, shirts, blouses, trousers, skirts, and outdoor jackets; and accessories, such as caps, hats belts, gloves, shawls, scarves, ponchos, bags, shoes, eyewear, and jewelry products.

Receive News & Ratings for Gerry Weber International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerry Weber International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.