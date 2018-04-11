GET Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $4.54 Million (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $4.54 million and approximately $7,262.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GET Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00006304 BTC on exchanges including Radar Relay, IDEX and ForkDelta.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002938 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00829759 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014394 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00172037 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00065004 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,384,393 tokens. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets.

Buying and Selling GET Protocol

GET Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ForkDelta, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is not presently possible to buy GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

