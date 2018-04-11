GGP (GGP) PT Lowered to $23.50 at BMO Capital Markets

GGP (NYSE:GGP) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GGP. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of GGP in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase lowered GGP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered GGP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Mizuho upgraded GGP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised GGP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

GGP opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. GGP has a 1 year low of $18.83 and a 1 year high of $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $19,379.60, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.90.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.14 million. GGP had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. analysts predict that GGP will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its position in shares of GGP by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 415,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after acquiring an additional 224,759 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of GGP by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 59,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GGP by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of GGP by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 298,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,976,000 after buying an additional 44,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in shares of GGP by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 709,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,594,000 after buying an additional 96,057 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “GGP (GGP) PT Lowered to $23.50 at BMO Capital Markets” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/ggp-ggp-given-a-24-00-price-target-by-bmo-capital-markets-analysts-updated-updated.html.

GGP Company Profile

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

Receive News & Ratings for GGP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GGP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.