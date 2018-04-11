Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 806.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. ValuEngine raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Vetr raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.61.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $96,224.13, a PE ratio of 8.76, a PEG ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 26.64%.

In related news, Chairman John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $4,178,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,046,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,587,766.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $401,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,282.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,767 shares of company stock valued at $34,281,485. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

