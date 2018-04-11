Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake Lessened by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,268 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 6,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Vetr lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Group raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.19 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $88.80 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $94.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.61.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $434,383.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,352,920.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $3,657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,376,112.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,767 shares of company stock worth $34,281,485. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.74. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $96,224.13, a P/E ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 50.29%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

