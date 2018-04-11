Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Receives “Buy” Rating from JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase restated their buy rating on shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, March 27th.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Givaudan from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Givaudan presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Givaudan stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.98. 23,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,907. Givaudan has a 1 year low of $36.83 and a 1 year high of $48.35.

