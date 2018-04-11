G&K Services (GK) and Checkpoint Systems (CKP) Head-To-Head Comparison

G&K Services (NASDAQ: GK) and Checkpoint Systems (NYSE:CKP) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of G&K Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of G&K Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares G&K Services and Checkpoint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G&K Services 3.79% 9.12% 4.03% Checkpoint Systems -27.26% -50.16% -20.24%

Dividends

G&K Services pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Checkpoint Systems does not pay a dividend. G&K Services pays out 54.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares G&K Services and Checkpoint Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G&K Services N/A N/A N/A $2.85 34.21 Checkpoint Systems N/A N/A N/A ($1.32) -7.68

Checkpoint Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than G&K Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for G&K Services and Checkpoint Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G&K Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Checkpoint Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

G&K Services beats Checkpoint Systems on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

G&K Services Company Profile

G&K Services, Inc. is a service-focused provider of branded uniform and facility services programs. The Company provides a range of workwear and protective safety apparel through rental and direct purchase programs. The Company also supplies various facility products and services, including floor mats, towels, mops, restroom hygiene products, and first aid supplies. It also manufactures certain work apparel garments that are used to support its garment rental and direct purchase programs. It operates in two segments: United States (includes the Dominican Republic) and Canada. The Company operated from approximately 160 locations, as of July 2, 2016. The Company serves a diverse base of customer locations in various industries, including automotive, warehousing, distribution, transportation, energy, manufacturing, food processing, retail, restaurants, construction and trades, hospitality, government, healthcare and others.

Checkpoint Systems Company Profile

Checkpoint Systems, Inc. is a United States-based supplier of merchandise availability solutions for the retail industry. The Company provides end-to-end solutions enabling retailers to achieve real-time inventory, accelerate the replenishment cycle, prevent out-of-stocks and reduce theft. It offers merchandise availability solutions, such as shrink management, including antennas, labels and tags, source tagging, deactivation, remote service and support, and Alpha High Theft Solutions, and merchandise visibility solutions, including inventory management, asset tracking and OneTag Program. OneTag Program allows retailers to obtain the benefits of inventory visibility and loss prevention with a single radio frequency identification tag. It offers apparel labelling solutions, such as Trim, including woven labels, printed fabric labels and specialty trim services, and brand merchandising, including printed items and self-adhesive. It serves markets, such as electronics and grocery.

Receive News & Ratings for G&K Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G&K Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.