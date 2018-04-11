Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 21st.

NASDAQ GOOD traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 78,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.95, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.78. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $23.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.54). The company had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 2.36%. sell-side analysts predict that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. B. Riley set a $19.00 price target on Gladstone Commercial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Hilliard Lyons raised Gladstone Commercial from a “neutral” rating to a “long” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

In other Gladstone Commercial news, CEO David Gladstone bought 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $297,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 21,200 shares of company stock valued at $371,596. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The Company focuses on acquiring, owning and managing primarily office and industrial properties. The Company also makes long-term industrial and commercial mortgage loans. As of February 15, 2017, the Company owned 95 properties totaling 10.9 million square feet in 24 states.

