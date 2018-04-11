Gladstone Land (LAND) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0443 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 21st.

NASDAQ LAND traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.67. 35,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,123. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $14.29. The firm has a market cap of $195.83, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). Gladstone Land had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter. equities analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

In other news, Director Walter H. Wilkinson bought 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.58 per share, for a total transaction of $59,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,791 shares in the company, valued at $123,170.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gladstone Land stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,673 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.45% of Gladstone Land worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to farmers, and pays monthly distributions to its stockholders. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2017, the estimated net asset value of the Company was $13.96 per share.

