Head to Head Review: Glanbia (GLAPY) and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (CRESY)

Glanbia (OTCMKTS: GLAPY) and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. (NASDAQ:CRESY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Glanbia pays an annual dividend of $1.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Glanbia pays out 38.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Glanbia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.8% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glanbia and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glanbia $2.70 billion 1.86 $372.32 million $5.04 16.80 Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. $5.05 billion 0.21 $97.76 million N/A N/A

Glanbia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A..

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Glanbia and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glanbia 0 0 0 0 N/A Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Glanbia has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Glanbia and Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glanbia N/A N/A N/A Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 5.58% 15.49% 2.95%

Summary

Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. beats Glanbia on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland Joint Venture. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment offers powders, bars and snacking food, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, including specialty retail, the Internet, and gyms, as well as food, drug, mass, and club channels. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment manufactures and sells cheese, dairy, and non-dairy nutritional ingredients, as well as vitamin and mineral premixes. The Glanbia Ireland Joint Venture segment produces a range of dairy ingredients and consumer products; and sells animal feed and fertilizers, as well as operates agricultural retail outlets. The company is also involved in the provision of property and land dealing, receivables management, management, property rental, business, financing, and agri trading services. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Optimum Nutrition, BSN, ABB, Isopure, Nutramino, thinkThin, Amazing Grass, and Body & Fit. Glanbia plc was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.

About Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, produces basic agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The Agricultural business is involved in planting, harvesting, and sale of crops, such as wheat, corn, soybean, cotton, and sunflower, as well as sugarcane; breeding, purchasing, and fattening of beef cattle for sale to meat processors and local livestock auction markets; producing raw milk for sale to local milk and milk-related products producers; the leasing of farms to third parties; the disposal and development of farmlands activities; and feedlot farming, as well as meat slaughtering and processing activities. Its Investment and Development Properties business engages in the commercial exploitation, development, and lease of commercial facilities and other spaces in shopping centers; lease and servicing of office spaces other rental properties; development, sale, and maintenance of undeveloped parcels of land and/or trading properties; operation of hotels; and provision of consumer financing services. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

