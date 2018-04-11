Glaukos (GKOS) PT Set at $43.00 by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $43.00 price target on Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) in a report published on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on GKOS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Glaukos in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Stephens restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Glaukos in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of NYSE:GKOS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.20. 471,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,968. The firm has a market cap of $1,090.17, a PE ratio of 209.20 and a beta of 1.05. Glaukos has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $49.04.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $41.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Glaukos will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 836,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $26,784,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Silverstein sold 464,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $15,001,385.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GKOS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 10.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 24.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 141,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,330 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 97.5% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 25.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 30,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 291.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation is an ophthalmic medical technology company. The Company focuses on the development and commercialization of products and procedures for the treatment of glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device. The iStent is a micro-bypass stent inserted through the small corneal incision made during cataract surgery and placed into Schlemm’s canal, a circular channel in the eye that collects aqueous humor and delivers it back into the bloodstream.

