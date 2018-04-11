Morgan Stanley Reiterates “GBX 1,400” Price Target for GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,400 ($19.79) target price by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. Kepler Capital Markets upped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,360 ($19.22) to GBX 1,400 ($19.79) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,705 ($24.10) to GBX 1,780 ($25.16) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,030 ($28.69) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS set a GBX 1,600 ($22.61) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 1,650 ($23.32) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,548.64 ($21.89).

GSK opened at GBX 1,433.60 ($20.26) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,235.20 ($17.46) and a one year high of GBX 1,724.50 ($24.37).

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Patrick Vallance sold 14,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($18.63), for a total transaction of £184,809.96 ($261,215.49). Also, insider Sir Roy Anderson purchased 562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($18.06) per share, with a total value of £7,182.36 ($10,151.75). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 581 shares of company stock valued at $743,348 and have sold 23,765 shares valued at $31,152,709.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

