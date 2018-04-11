Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Glencore (GLEN) a GBX 490 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 490 ($6.93) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report released on Tuesday, March 27th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.36) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs set a GBX 450 ($6.36) price target on Glencore and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS set a GBX 380 ($5.37) price target on Glencore and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.24) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.64) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 421.95 ($5.96).

Shares of GLEN stock traded down GBX 4.10 ($0.06) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 342.40 ($4.84). 52,653,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,120,000. Glencore has a one year low of GBX 270 ($3.82) and a one year high of GBX 416.91 ($5.89).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

