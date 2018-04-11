Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GLNCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 493,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,024. The firm has a market cap of $71,041.86, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.12. Glencore has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

