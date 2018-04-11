Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in ARRIS Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in ARRIS Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRS) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,127,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,104 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.60% of ARRIS Group worth $28,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARRS. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its stake in ARRIS Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 229,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 21,784 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in shares of ARRIS Group by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 782,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,112,000 after buying an additional 184,688 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of ARRIS Group by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 104,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of ARRIS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $835,000. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of ARRIS Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,212,711 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,915,000 after buying an additional 245,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARRS traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.14. 807,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. ARRIS Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a market cap of $4,899.56, a PE ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19.

ARRIS Group (NASDAQ:ARRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.12. ARRIS Group had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. ARRIS Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that ARRIS Group Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARRIS Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the communications equipment provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARRS shares. BidaskClub downgraded ARRIS Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ARRIS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised ARRIS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ARRIS Group in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded ARRIS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. ARRIS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

In other ARRIS Group news, EVP David Potts sold 4,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $111,061.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philip Charles Baldock sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $34,295.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $294,744.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,500 shares of company stock worth $241,440 and have sold 9,914 shares worth $261,576. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ARRIS Group Company Profile

ARRIS International plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides entertainment, communications, and networking technology and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Customer Premises Equipment, Network & Cloud, and Enterprise Networks. The Customer Premises Equipment segment offers digital subscriber lines and cable modems, broadband gateways, set-top boxes, and video gateways.

