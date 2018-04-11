Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 247,112 Shares of Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Electronics For Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) by 27.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,161,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,112 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 2.54% of Electronics For Imaging worth $34,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the third quarter worth $213,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the third quarter worth $286,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the third quarter worth $290,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronics For Imaging in the third quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in Electronics For Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at about $463,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EFII. Barclays cut Electronics For Imaging from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Electronics For Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Electronics For Imaging from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.78.

Shares of NASDAQ EFII traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. 205,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,646. The company has a market cap of $1,209.36, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.78, a P/E/G ratio of 37.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Electronics For Imaging, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

Electronics For Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $269.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.62 million. Electronics For Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Electronics For Imaging, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Guy Gecht sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $255,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,213,920.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $768,960. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Electronics For Imaging Company Profile

Electronics For Imaging, Inc is engaged in digital printing, focused on the transformation of the printing, packaging, ceramic tile decoration, and textile industries from the use of traditional analog-based printing to digital on-demand printing. It operates through three segments. The Industrial Inkjet segment consists of its VUTEk and Matan super-wide and wide format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material industrial digital inkjet printers; ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, and digital inkjet printer parts, and professional services.

