Houston Lighting & Power (NYSE:CNP) Stake Increased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Houston Lighting & Power (NYSE:CNP) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,877 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.21% of Houston Lighting & Power worth $25,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Houston Lighting & Power during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Houston Lighting & Power during the 4th quarter worth about $132,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Houston Lighting & Power during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in Houston Lighting & Power during the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Houston Lighting & Power during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $26.83. 2,972,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,651,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $11,694.33, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.49. Houston Lighting & Power has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Houston Lighting & Power (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Houston Lighting & Power had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. equities analysts predict that Houston Lighting & Power will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houston Lighting & Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $27.00 price target on shares of Houston Lighting & Power and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase upped their price target on shares of Houston Lighting & Power from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Houston Lighting & Power from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Houston Lighting & Power from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Houston Lighting & Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.56.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $27,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $108,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,894 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Houston Lighting & Power

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

