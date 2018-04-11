Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Holdings in Thor Industries (NYSE:THO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its position in shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) by 97.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,473 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 308,395 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 37,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 6,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE THO opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5,952.95, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.37. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $87.96 and a 1 year high of $161.48.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.38%. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

THO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Aegis raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Argus raised Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.90.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

