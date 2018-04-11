Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,459 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 178.0% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG opened at $107.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58,980.41, a P/E ratio of 96.13, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.05. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $119.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 4.47%. sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 15,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total transaction of $1,750,691.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,917 shares in the company, valued at $6,846,116.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EOG. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $149.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $122.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/glenmede-trust-co-na-sells-620-shares-of-eog-resources-inc-eog-updated-updated.html.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces and markets crude oil and natural gas in major producing basins in the United States, The Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, The People’s Republic of China, Canada and, from time to time, select other international areas. Its operations are all crude oil and natural gas exploration and production related.

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.