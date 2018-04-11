Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Global Blood Therapeutics earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 46.3969453270533 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Shares of NASDAQ:GBT traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.15. 784,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,944. The company has a market capitalization of $2,112.98, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 4.37. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.22). equities analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $61.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price target on Global Blood Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.69.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Peter Radovich sold 30,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jung Choi sold 3,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $162,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,849.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/global-blood-therapeutics-gbt-given-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-04-updated-updated.html.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. Its lead product candidate is voxelotor, an oral once-daily therapy that modulates hemoglobin's affinity for oxygen, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials in adult and adolescent patients with sickle cell disease (SCD), as well as in evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of voxelotor in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.