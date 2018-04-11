Global Currency Reserve (GCR) Hits Market Cap of $3.28 Million

Global Currency Reserve (CURRENCY:GCR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Global Currency Reserve has a market cap of $3.28 million and $2,384.00 worth of Global Currency Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Global Currency Reserve has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Global Currency Reserve coin can currently be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00206091 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000635 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003284 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00064912 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Atmos (ATMS) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000801 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 60.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CybCSec (XCS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve Coin Profile

Global Currency Reserve is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2015. Global Currency Reserve’s total supply is 103,993,844 coins. Global Currency Reserve’s official website is www.globalcurrencycoin.com. Global Currency Reserve’s official Twitter account is @GCRWorldwide.

According to CryptoCompare, “GCR is the the first home-based business opportunity with its own cryptocurrency and immediate opportunities for wealth-building and personal success. Global Coin Reserve created their very own cryptocurrency called “GCR Coins”. GCR coins are no different then other cyyptocurrencies like litecoin, namecoin and feathercoin, the only difference is that GCR coins are not as widely used as the rest or not used at all. Global Coin Reserve is a Multi-Level Marketing Company – similar to a pyramid scheme. “

Global Currency Reserve Coin Trading

Global Currency Reserve can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy Global Currency Reserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Currency Reserve must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Global Currency Reserve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

