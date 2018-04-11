Global Water Resources (GWRS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Shares of Global Water Resources stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.94. 1,147 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70. The firm has a market cap of $176.49, a P/E ratio of 89.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of -0.01. Global Water Resources has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.91%. research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be issued a $0.0236 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.33%.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $29,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $48,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $141,503 over the last 90 days. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 10.2% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 27,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 108.4% during the second quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 18,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 857.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 63,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

