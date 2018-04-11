Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, April 2nd.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GLOB. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Globant to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Shares of GLOB opened at $45.75 on Monday. Globant has a 52-week low of $33.63 and a 52-week high of $54.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,611.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 0.54.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Globant had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $115.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.25 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Globant will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Bell Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the 4th quarter worth about $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Globant by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globant by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. 68.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA develops and provides software solutions to clients in North America, the Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers API management, e-commerce, and digital solutions; graphics engineering, game engineering, gaming experience, VR/AR development, and digital platform services; Big Data services, such as data integration, data architecture, scalable platform, blockchain, data visualization, and data science; testing center, test automation, mobile testing, and load and performance testing services.

