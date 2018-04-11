Globant SA (GLOB) Receives $48.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Globant SA (NYSE:GLOB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Globant in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Globant to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Globant (NYSE GLOB) opened at $52.02 on Friday. Globant has a 1 year low of $33.56 and a 1 year high of $54.84. The company has a market cap of $1,870.48, a P/E ratio of 59.79 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $735,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 28,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Compass Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,466,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,536,000 after acquiring an additional 304,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 117,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,440,000 after acquiring an additional 20,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/globant-sa-glob-receives-48-17-consensus-pt-from-brokerages-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Globant

Globant SA is a digitally native technology services company. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. During the year ended December 31, 2015, 83.7% of its revenues were generated by clients in North America, 11.0% in Latin America and Asia, and 5.3% in Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.