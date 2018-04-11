Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Grows Holdings in Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 18,315 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Globus Medical worth $13,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,183 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 65.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMED. Needham & Company LLC raised Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Globus Medical to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

In other news, VP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,210 shares in the company, valued at $910,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric Schwartz sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMED traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,609. Globus Medical Inc has a 12-month low of $27.79 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The company has a market cap of $4,773.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $176.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/globus-medical-inc-gmed-stake-raised-by-segall-bryant-hamill-llc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Globus Medical Profile

Globus Medical, Inc (Globus) is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company is focused on implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: Innovative Fusion or Disruptive Technologies.

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.