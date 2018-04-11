Glu Mobile (GLUU) & The Competition Head to Head Contrast

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ: GLUU) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Glu Mobile to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Glu Mobile and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glu Mobile -34.02% -41.28% -24.52% Glu Mobile Competitors 2.85% -22.29% 5.12%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Glu Mobile and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glu Mobile 0 3 3 0 2.50 Glu Mobile Competitors 165 790 1475 52 2.57

Glu Mobile presently has a consensus target price of $3.97, indicating a potential upside of 3.84%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 40.31%. Given Glu Mobile’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Glu Mobile has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Glu Mobile has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glu Mobile’s rivals have a beta of 1.00, meaning that their average share price is 0% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.6% of Glu Mobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Glu Mobile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.9% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Glu Mobile and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Glu Mobile $286.83 million -$97.57 million -7.49 Glu Mobile Competitors $1.99 billion $183.99 million -1.08

Glu Mobile’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Glu Mobile. Glu Mobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Glu Mobile rivals beat Glu Mobile on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc. develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp. The company also creates games based on third-party licensed brands, such as Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay and Kim Kardashian; and Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Racing Rivals. It markets, sells, and distributes its games primarily through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts worldwide. The company was formerly known as Sorrent, Inc. and changed its name to Glu Mobile Inc. in May 2005. Glu Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

