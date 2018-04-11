Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 2,305 Shares of GMS Inc (GMS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.05% of GMS worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of GMS by 213.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMS stock opened at $30.59 on Wednesday. GMS Inc has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,338.83, a PE ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $585.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.08 million. GMS had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 2.70%. GMS’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $397,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 461,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,861.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider G Michael Callahan, Jr. sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $1,072,322.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 461,752 shares in the company, valued at $14,854,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,499 shares of company stock valued at $4,709,382 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $38.00 price objective on shares of GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura started coverage on shares of GMS in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research set a $41.00 price target on shares of GMS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of GMS in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.09.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc is a distributor of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems, or ceilings. The Company provides a product offering of over 20,000 stock keeping units (SKUs) of wallboard, ceilings and complementary interior construction products for interior contractors. It offers steel framing and ancillary products for its customers.

