Gmt Capital Corp Sells 5,300 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Stock

Hudbay Minerals Inc (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) insider Gmt Capital Corp sold 5,300 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.14, for a total value of C$37,842.00.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,100 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.99, for a total value of C$14,679.00.

On Monday, March 19th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 11,400 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total value of C$87,780.00.

On Monday, March 12th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 15,100 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.71, for a total value of C$116,421.00.

On Monday, March 5th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 6,500 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.58, for a total value of C$49,270.00.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 9,300 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.14, for a total value of C$75,702.00.

On Monday, February 12th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 5,900 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.66, for a total value of C$45,194.00.

On Friday, February 2nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,600 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total value of C$21,788.00.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Gmt Capital Corp sold 200 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.67, for a total value of C$1,734.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 4,900 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.87, for a total value of C$43,463.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 7,300 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$68,985.00.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$9.29 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals Inc has a one year low of C$6.13 and a one year high of C$12.65.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C($0.01). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of C$526.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$513.30 million.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CSFB decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Paradigm Capital upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “focus stock” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.27.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Gmt Capital Corp Sells 5,300 Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc (HBM) Stock” was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/gmt-capital-corp-sells-5300-shares-of-hudbay-minerals-inc-hbm-stock-updated-updated.html.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America.

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.