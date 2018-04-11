GoByte Market Cap Achieves $7.09 Million (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, GoByte has traded down 5% against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market cap of $7.09 million and approximately $93,087.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can now be purchased for $5.83 or 0.00083997 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinsMarkets, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002946 BTC.

UFO Coin (UFO) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007873 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006373 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000299 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007415 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 2,041,795 coins and its circulating supply is 1,216,808 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte is an ASIC resistant PoW cryptocurrency using the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinsMarkets, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to buy GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

