Gogo Inflight Internet (GOGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gogo Inflight Internet (NASDAQ:GOGO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOGO shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Gogo Inflight Internet in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub lowered Gogo Inflight Internet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gogo Inflight Internet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Northland Securities set a $6.00 target price on Gogo Inflight Internet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Gogo Inflight Internet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.75 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGO traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.98. 871,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,059,659. Gogo Inflight Internet has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $14.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.67, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.22, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Gogo Inflight Internet (NASDAQ:GOGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Gogo Inflight Internet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Gogo Inflight Internet will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles C. Townsend purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.32 per share, with a total value of $932,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo Inflight Internet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo Inflight Internet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gogo Inflight Internet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gogo Inflight Internet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gogo Inflight Internet by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gogo Inflight Internet Company Profile

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

