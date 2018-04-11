Yorkville Capital Management LLC Sells 5,429 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Yorkville Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,161 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 5,429 shares during the period. Golar LNG comprises approximately 2.8% of Yorkville Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Yorkville Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Golar LNG worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Golar LNG by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,487 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 2.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 291,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 7,628 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 104,954 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 48.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,313 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,562,000 after purchasing an additional 166,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 4.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,912 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

GLNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Golar LNG from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on Golar LNG in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Golar LNG to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Golar LNG stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.03. The stock had a trading volume of 663,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,390. The company has a market capitalization of $2,813.61, a PE ratio of -19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.29. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $31.64.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.17. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 125.20% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $57.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.87 million. equities analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Golar LNG’s payout ratio is -13.61%.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited is a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company engaged primarily in the transportation, regasification, liquefaction and trading of LNG. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership, operation and chartering of LNG carriers and Floating Storage Regasification Unit (FSRUs) through its subsidiaries and affiliates, and the development of LNG projects, such as floating LNGs (FLNGs).

