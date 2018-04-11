Gold Pressed Latinum Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (CRYPTO:GPL)

Gold Pressed Latinum (CURRENCY:GPL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. One Gold Pressed Latinum coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002906 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gold Pressed Latinum has a market capitalization of $51,545.00 and $356.00 worth of Gold Pressed Latinum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gold Pressed Latinum has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.37 or 0.04372910 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00037215 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00057542 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.74 or 0.00748313 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00020547 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00078344 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00057169 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NAV Coin (NAV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00016391 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00032202 BTC.

Gold Pressed Latinum Profile

Gold Pressed Latinum (GPL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt Jane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 27th, 2013. Gold Pressed Latinum’s total supply is 256,527 coins. Gold Pressed Latinum’s official website is www.scificrypto.info/gpl/index.htm.

Buying and Selling Gold Pressed Latinum

Gold Pressed Latinum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Gold Pressed Latinum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Pressed Latinum must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gold Pressed Latinum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

