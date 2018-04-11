GOLD Reward Token Price Tops $0.0104 on Top Exchanges (GRX)

GOLD Reward Token (CURRENCY:GRX) traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. GOLD Reward Token has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $526.00 worth of GOLD Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GOLD Reward Token has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One GOLD Reward Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002973 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00839847 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00015186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014472 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00039653 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00172165 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00062591 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

GOLD Reward Token Profile

GOLD Reward Token launched on October 13th, 2017. GOLD Reward Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. GOLD Reward Token’s official website is goldreward.io. GOLD Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @GoldReward_GRX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GOLD Reward Token

GOLD Reward Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is not currently possible to buy GOLD Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GOLD Reward Token must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GOLD Reward Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

