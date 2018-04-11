Goldcorp (GG) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.08

Media stories about Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Goldcorp earned a news sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.2494303215818 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Goldcorp from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities upgraded Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldcorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

GG stock traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $14.33. 10,182,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,901,298. Goldcorp has a 12-month low of $11.64 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $12,103.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.06.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Goldcorp had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.94 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Goldcorp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and operates precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. The company's principal producing mining properties include the Éléonore, Musselwhite, Porcupine, and Red Lake mines in Canada; the Peñasquito mine in Mexico; the Cerro Negro mine in Argentina; and the Pueblo Viejo mine in the Dominican Republic.

