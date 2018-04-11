Goldfield Corp (GV) Insider John H. Sottile Acquires 15,000 Shares

Goldfield Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GV) insider John H. Sottile purchased 15,000 shares of Goldfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $55,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,921,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,090,460.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of GV stock remained flat at $$4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 82,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,050. Goldfield Corp has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $6.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GV. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Goldfield during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Goldfield during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Goldfield in the fourth quarter worth about $3,266,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldfield by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 1,224,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 233,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Goldfield by 6.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,630,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after purchasing an additional 100,054 shares during the last quarter.

Goldfield Company Profile

The Goldfield Corporation (Goldfield) is engaged in the construction of electrical infrastructure for the utility industry and industrial customers. The Company serves customers in the Southeast and mid-Atlantic regions of the United States, including Texas. It operates through electrical construction segment.

