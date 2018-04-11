Goldman Sachs Reiterates “€485.00” Price Target for Kering (KER)

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €485.00 ($598.77) price objective by analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 28th. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ price target indicates a potential upside of 27.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KER. Deutsche Bank set a €390.00 ($481.48) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €405.00 ($500.00) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €450.00 ($555.56) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €380.00 ($469.14) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €460.00 ($567.90) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €435.67 ($537.86).

Shares of EPA KER traded down €4.60 ($5.68) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €381.90 ($471.48). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($285.62) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($515.31).

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and outerwear, denims, T-shirts, and formalwear for men, as well as ready-to-wear products for women.

