Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 177,972 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 122.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 177,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $3,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,732,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,329,000 after purchasing an additional 264,815 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 210,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 252.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,127,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 807,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,693,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,760,000 after purchasing an additional 556,537 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AQN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

NYSE AQN opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.39 and a 52 week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4,278.80, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $412.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.67 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.03%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of utility assets in North America. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

