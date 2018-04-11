Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 593,391 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (CIM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 593,391 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.54% of Chimera Investment worth $18,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QS Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 124,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 16,675 shares in the last quarter. EnTrustPermal Partners Offshore LP bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,938,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 38,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 37,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $712,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Chimera Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.01 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank raised Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Chimera Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chimera Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE CIM opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The firm has a market cap of $3,275.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 46.07%. The business had revenue of $157.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

