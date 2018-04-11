Nordson Co. (NDSN) Position Decreased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 55.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 161,619 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of Nordson worth $19,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 970,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,053,000 after purchasing an additional 503,093 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nordson by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 113,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,630,000 after acquiring an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $328,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Nordson during the 4th quarter worth about $614,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Nordson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $136.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7,616.45, a PE ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $107.16 and a 52-week high of $151.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $550.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.21 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gregory A. Thaxton sold 7,475 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $1,109,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,130.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Hilton sold 50,000 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $6,855,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,955,873.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,275 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,326. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDSN. BidaskClub cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Gabelli cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.30.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. The Company’s segments include Adhesive Dispensing Systems, Advanced Technology Systems and Industrial Coating Systems.

