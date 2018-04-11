Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $3.71 Million Holdings in PDL Biopharma (PDLI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in PDL Biopharma (NASDAQ:PDLI) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,355,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of PDL Biopharma worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PDL Biopharma by 64.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 19,144 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDL Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of PDL Biopharma by 312.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 39,499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PDL Biopharma by 141.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 31,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDL Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PDLI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PDL Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of PDL Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PDL Biopharma from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of PDLI stock opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $464.51, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.32. PDL Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $3.55.

PDL Biopharma Company Profile

PDL BioPharma, Inc acquires and manages companies, products, royalty agreements, and debt facilities in the biotech, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Income Generating Assets and Product Sales. The Income Generating Assets segment consists of royalties from issued patents covering the humanization of antibodies, including Avastin, Herceptin, Xolair, Lucentis, Perjeta, Kadcyla, and Tysabri; and notes and other long-term receivables, royalty rights, hybrid notes/royalties receivable, and equity investments in healthcare companies.

