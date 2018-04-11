Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $7.61 Million Stake in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes SA (NYSE:UGP) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,531 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Ultrapar Participacoes worth $7,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 18,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Forward Management LLC grew its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE UGP opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11,083.59, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.17. Ultrapar Participacoes SA has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. equities analysts predict that Ultrapar Participacoes SA will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a boost from Ultrapar Participacoes’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.27. This represents a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, fuel distribution, and related businesses. It operates through five segments: Gas Distribution, Fuel Distribution, Chemicals, Storage, and Drugstores. The Gas Distribution segment distributes LPG to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, principally in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

