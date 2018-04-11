Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 3,460 Shares of First of Long Island Corp (FLIC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 718,338 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,460 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.91% of First of Long Island worth $20,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in First of Long Island by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,675,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,738,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in First of Long Island by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 193,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First of Long Island by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,682,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,941,000 after buying an additional 27,262 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in First of Long Island by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares during the period. 53.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on FLIC. BidaskClub lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Sandler O’Neill set a $33.00 price target on shares of First of Long Island and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of First of Long Island in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First of Long Island has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

In other news, insider Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $82,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,896.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald L. Manfredonia sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,036 shares of company stock worth $253,608. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. First of Long Island Corp has a 52-week low of $25.60 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.50, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). First of Long Island had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.66 million. research analysts predict that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.54%.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation is a one-bank holding company. The Company provides financial services through its subsidiary, The First National Bank of Long Island (the Bank). Its services include account reconciliation services, bank by mail, personal money orders, bill payment, remote deposit, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, collection services securities transactions, controlled disbursement accounts, signature guarantee services, drive-through banking, merchant credit card services, and investment management and trust services.

