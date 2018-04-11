Vesuvius (VSVS) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Goldman Sachs

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 4th.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($10.46) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.89) price objective on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 680 ($9.61) to GBX 705 ($9.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 610 ($8.62) to GBX 660 ($9.33) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 605 ($8.55) price target on shares of Vesuvius in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 670.42 ($9.48).

Shares of VSVS opened at GBX 573.83 ($8.11) on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a 52 week low of GBX 503.50 ($7.12) and a 52 week high of GBX 643.50 ($9.10).

Vesuvius (LON:VSVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported GBX 40.70 ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 38.10 ($0.54) by GBX 2.60 ($0.04). The company had revenue of GBX 168.39 billion during the quarter.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

