GoldMaxCoin (CRYPTO:GMX) Hits One Day Volume of $37,865.00

GoldMaxCoin (CURRENCY:GMX) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. One GoldMaxCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and C-CEX. GoldMaxCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $37,865.00 worth of GoldMaxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GoldMaxCoin has traded 125.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006347 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000132 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00001167 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000256 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded down 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001835 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008260 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000120 BTC.

GoldMaxCoin Profile

GMX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. GoldMaxCoin’s total supply is 84,078,950 coins. GoldMaxCoin’s official Twitter account is @gmxcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldMaxCoin’s official website is gmxcoin.org.

GoldMaxCoin Coin Trading

GoldMaxCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and C-CEX. It is not presently possible to buy GoldMaxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMaxCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMaxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

