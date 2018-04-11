GoldPieces (CRYPTO:GP) Trading Down 15.7% This Week

GoldPieces (CURRENCY:GP) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 4th. One GoldPieces coin can currently be bought for $0.0520 or 0.00000753 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. GoldPieces has a total market capitalization of $63,453.00 and approximately $44.00 worth of GoldPieces was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoldPieces has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $303.67 or 0.04398800 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00001257 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00016199 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008155 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Synergy (SNRG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00017909 BTC.

Monoeci (XMCC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012866 BTC.

BlueCoin (BLU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pure (PURE) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004897 BTC.

GoldPieces Coin Profile

GoldPieces is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2015. GoldPieces’ total supply is 1,220,161 coins. The official website for GoldPieces is goldpieces.net. GoldPieces’ official Twitter account is @Gold_Pieces and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GoldPieces

GoldPieces can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to buy GoldPieces directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldPieces must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldPieces using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for GoldPieces Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoldPieces and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.