Goodyear Tire and Rubber (GT) Position Lowered by ICM Asset Management Inc. WA

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA reduced its holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Goodyear Tire and Rubber makes up 0.8% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings in Goodyear Tire and Rubber were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire and Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Goodyear Tire and Rubber during the third quarter worth $205,000. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire and Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Goodyear Tire and Rubber during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

GT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.65. 1,774,569 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,521.79, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79. Goodyear Tire and Rubber has a 12 month low of $25.88 and a 12 month high of $36.74.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Goodyear Tire and Rubber had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Goodyear Tire and Rubber’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Goodyear Tire and Rubber will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 30th. Goodyear Tire and Rubber’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

GT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Guggenheim set a $32.00 price target on shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire and Rubber from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.30.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/goodyear-tire-rubber-co-gt-stake-lessened-by-icm-asset-management-inc-wa-updated-updated-updated.html.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire and Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.