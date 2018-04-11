Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Position Boosted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 83.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,435 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Whirlpool worth $24,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $111,112,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,398,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 653,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,138,000 after acquiring an additional 249,908 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Whirlpool by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,157,000 after acquiring an additional 194,739 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,004,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,047,000 after acquiring an additional 177,404 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WHR stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $148.93. The company had a trading volume of 433,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,978. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $145.59 and a twelve month high of $202.99. The stock has a market cap of $10,376.31, a PE ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.84.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.09. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.02%.

WHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS raised Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James Financial raised Whirlpool from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool to $200.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.80.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances.

